Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Paul Pelosi, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning to two charges related to a vehicle collision and drunken driving arrest in Napa County.

Attorney Amanda Bevins spoke for Pelosi during an arraignment hearing in Napa County Superior Court that lasted only a couple of minutes. She waived the formal arraignment, which would include a reading of the complaint. Pelosi will be out on his own recognizance, with a hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Pelosi is husband to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. For that reason, the drunk driving arrest has garnered national attention.

The court did not order Pelosi to appear personally and he chose to appear through his lawyer instead.

At the Aug. 23 hearing, Pelosi may plead guilty or no contest, or the case can be set for a jury trial, said a press release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

Pelosi was arrested on May 28 in Oakville after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 29. The office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced on June 23 it would file misdemeanor charges of causing injury by driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08%.

While DUI resulting in injury can be prosecuted as a felony or misdemeanor in California, Napa County prosecutors filed the lesser charges “consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries,” the DA’s Office said in an earlier statement.

Punishment for a misdemeanor DUI conviction includes fines, up to five years’ probation, at least five days in jail, a requirement to install an ignition interlock, and completing a court-ordered class for drunken drivers.