Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17. Pelosi, through his lawyer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May 28 car crash in Oakville.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Paul Pelosi, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning to two charges related to a vehicle collision and drunken driving arrest in Napa County.

Attorney Amanda Bevins spoke for Pelosi during an arraignment hearing in Napa County Superior Court that lasted only a couple of minutes. She waived the formal arraignment, which would include a reading of the complaint. Pelosi will be out on his own recognizance, with a hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.

Pelosi is husband to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. For that reason, the drunk driving arrest has garnered national attention.

The court did not order Pelosi to appear personally and he chose to appear through his lawyer instead.

At the Aug. 23 hearing, Pelosi may plead guilty or no contest, or the case can be set for a jury trial, said a press release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

Pelosi was arrested on May 28 in Oakville after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 29. The office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced on June 23 it would file misdemeanor charges of causing injury by driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08%.

While DUI resulting in injury can be prosecuted as a felony or misdemeanor in California, Napa County prosecutors filed the lesser charges “consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries,” the DA’s Office said in an earlier statement.

Punishment for a misdemeanor DUI conviction includes fines, up to five years’ probation, at least five days in jail, a requirement to install an ignition interlock, and completing a court-ordered class for drunken drivers.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

