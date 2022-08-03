Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Paul Pelosi, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning to two charges related to a vehicle collision and drunken driving arrest in Napa County.
Attorney Amanda Bevins spoke for Pelosi during an arraignment hearing in Napa County Superior Court that lasted only a couple of minutes. She waived the formal arraignment, which would include a reading of the complaint. Pelosi will be out on his own recognizance, with a hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.
Pelosi is husband to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. For that reason, the drunk driving arrest has garnered national attention.
The court did not order Pelosi to appear personally and he chose to appear through his lawyer instead.
At the Aug. 23 hearing, Pelosi may plead guilty or no contest, or the case can be set for a jury trial, said a press release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office.
Pelosi was arrested on May 28 in Oakville after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 29. The office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced on June 23 it would file misdemeanor charges of causing injury by driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08%.
While DUI resulting in injury can be prosecuted as a felony or misdemeanor in California, Napa County prosecutors filed the lesser charges “consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries,” the DA’s Office said in an earlier statement.
Punishment for a misdemeanor DUI conviction includes fines, up to five years’ probation, at least five days in jail, a requirement to install an ignition interlock, and completing a court-ordered class for drunken drivers.
Photos: Grand opening of St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing complex
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered before the start of the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St Helena. The project saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first-time home buyers help to build their own townhomes an in example of "sweat equity."
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry spoke during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Monsignor John Brenkle speaks Monday in St. Helena during the opening ceremony for the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered for photos during the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St. Helena. The new residents are local workers who contributed their own labor toward constructing the townhouses.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring speaks Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in the city.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Visitors walk through one of the new units inside the Brenkle Court housing project in St. Helena during an opening ceremony on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena listened to speakers during the project’s formal ground opening Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor looks at the floor plans of homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court development on Monday during its formal opening.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor tours the kitchen of a unit inside Brenkle Court, a St. Helena self-help housing development that officially opened Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor walks past the Brenkle Court description plaque during the grand opening of the housing project in St. Helena on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. Eight local workers who are first-time home buyers helped build their own townhomes at the complex.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Mary Stephenson, a founding member of the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Monsignor John Brenkle accepts a plaque Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Mary Stephenson a founding member of the non-profit Our Town speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Invited guests gather before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguilar Curry chats with Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Our Town Board of Directors President Jordan Bentley speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
California Senator Bill Dodd and California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguilar Curry speak during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor walks across the threshold of a new home during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
