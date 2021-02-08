Police: 15-year-old driver leads law enforcement on 2 a.m. chase into Napa

Multiple local law enforcement agencies teamed up early Monday morning to pursue a vehicle that took off when American Canyon Police attempted a traffic stop for a Vehicle Code violation.

The incident began at 2 a.m. near Danrose and Folland drive, American Canyon Police reported.

The chase went south into Vallejo near Mare Island, then back onto Highway 29 into Napa. Police used a spike strip to disable the tires, stopping the vehicle on Highway 221 near Napa Valley College.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted ground units with the pursuit.

Police said the driver was a 15-year-old from American Canyon whose 17-year-old brother was his passenger. Both juveniles were released to the custody of a parent. Charges of reckless failure to yield and driving under the influence of drugs will be sought against the driver, police said.

