Three men were arrested early Thursday morning after the robbery of convenience stores in Vacaville and American Canyon, according to police.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Just before 1 a.m., American Canyon officers were alerted to look out for a Chevrolet Impala that had been used in the robbery of a 7-Eleven in Vacaville and was headed toward the city, the department said in a news release.

An officer found the car near a local 7-Eleven at Rio del Mar and Highway 29, according to police. The officer looked inside the store and saw three suspects inside while another robbery appeared to be underway, the department said.

Meanwhile, the officer placed a tire deflation device under the Impala while waiting for other officers to arrive, according to the police statement. When three men emerged from the American Canyon 7-Eleven, the officer ordered all of them onto the ground, and one of the men — identified as 19-year-old Younger Sampson of Antioch — surrendered and was detained, police said.

The remaining suspects, 19-year-old Jaharri Wheatley and 20-year-old Deavion Ivory of Antioch, ran away, American Canyon Police reported. An officer arriving on the scene saw Wheatley reaching into his waistband as if to grab a firearm when running away, according to police.

Afterward, Wheatley circled back to the car, kicked away the tire deflation device, and drove off when officers pursued him and Ivory, the police statement said. Ivory was found hiding in a nearby creek near the 7-Eleven after a foot pursuit and arrested, according to the department.

A vehicle pursuit ensued, with Napa County sheriff’s deputies and a California Highway Patrol helicopter joining the chase, American Canyon Police reported. Wheatley later crashed the Chevrolet into a center median on Flosden Road and then ran from the vehicle, and police sent the patrol dog Brick to search for Wheatley, according to police.

Wheatley was detained, and a loaded and unregistered gun dropped from his hand during his arrest, police added. He then reached toward the gun on the ground but was handcuffed before he could grab the weapon, according to the police statement.

Wheatley received medical treatment and then was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of evading police officers, carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm, resisting arrest, and committing a crime while free on bail.

The other suspects, Ivory and Sampson, were returned to the custody of Vacaville Police, which also received stolen items from the Vacaville 7-Eleven that were found in the suspects’ car, American Canyon Police said.