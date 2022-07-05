 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: American Canyon domestic dispute escalates to car theft, arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
American Canyon Police car logo
Register file photo

A domestic disturbance Sunday in American Canyon led to a Vallejo man’s arrest on suspicion of assaulting his former girlfriend and then stealing her vehicle, according to police.

Officers were called to a reported robbery at about 7 a.m. in the 3600 block of Broadway, where a woman reported that her former boyfriend assaulted her, then took her keys and fled in her car, according to American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg.

Seven hours later, police contacted 32-year-old Felipe Jesus Hernandez in the stolen car and detained him, Greenberg said in an email.

Hernandez was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and vehicle theft, misdemeanor battery, and violating his probation in Solano and Napa counties.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News