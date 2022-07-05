Police: American Canyon domestic dispute escalates to car theft, arrest

A domestic disturbance Sunday in American Canyon led to a Vallejo man’s arrest on suspicion of assaulting his former girlfriend and then stealing her vehicle, according to police.

Officers were called to a reported robbery at about 7 a.m. in the 3600 block of Broadway, where a woman reported that her former boyfriend assaulted her, then took her keys and fled in her car, according to American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg.

Seven hours later, police contacted 32-year-old Felipe Jesus Hernandez in the stolen car and detained him, Greenberg said in an email.

Hernandez was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and vehicle theft, misdemeanor battery, and violating his probation in Solano and Napa counties.