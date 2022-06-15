Police: American Canyon man faces felony explosives counts in connection to drone incident

An American Canyon man briefly detained earlier this month in connections with illegal fireworks reportedly ignited with a drone aircraft faces potential felony charges after explosive materials were found at his American Canyon home, according to police.

George David Wise, 55, was arrested at 5 p.m. Tuesday, about three hours after detectives with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his home on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon Police reported. He was booked into the Napa County jail on felony counts including possession of an explosive device and possessing materials with intent to build an explosive device.

According to a police news release, the search of Wise’s home turned up various precursors for homemade explosives, as well as black powder, flash powder, an explosives cookbook, fusing systems, remote controls and other items.

Evidence indicated Wise had built and ignited several explosive devices housed in cardboard, and Wise admitted to making the items, American Canyon Police said.

The investigation of Wise stemmed from several weeks of complaints by people who reported “large booms” in American Canyon, police said earlier. Early on the morning of June 3, officers who had been called to the 400 block of Poppyfield Drive saw a drone in the air and igniting fireworks, then followed the aircraft as it landed on Kilpatrick Street a block away, the department reported at the time.

Officers then detained a man who was holding the drone, and the man – whom police identified as Wise – admitted using a device attached to the craft to ignite a M-80-style firecracker in midair, according to police.

Wise was issued a misdemeanor for using dangerous fireworks and police seized the drone as evidence, the department said earlier. On Wednesday, police said the explosive seized on June 3 was not a M-80 but in fact a homemade explosive.

Wise continued to be held in jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bail.