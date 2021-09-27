Police: American Canyon salvage yard hit by intruders twice in three nights

American Canyon Police reported the arrests of four men in connection with two separate nighttime break-ins at an automotive salvage yard on Highway 29 late last week.

Both incidents took place after hours at the Pick-n-Pull yard at 5759 Broadway St. (Highway 29) and were detected by a video security system, according to Police Chief Rick Greenberg. Two suspects were arrested after each incident, the first on Thursday and the second on Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the surveillance system at Pick-n-Pull notified police of a theft in progress at the yard, which closes at 5:30 p.m. daily, Greenberg said. Officers arriving at the business arrested two men who appeared to be stealing mufflers worth about $1,500, according to Greenberg.

The suspects, identified as San Pablo residents Jose de Jesus Gutierrez, 37, and Hamilton Rigoberto Hernandez, 29, were booked into the Napa jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and misdemeanor counts of petty theft of vehicle parts and resisting arrest, Greenberg reported. Both men were released early Friday morning, according to jail records.