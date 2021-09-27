Police: American Canyon salvage yard hit by intruders twice in three nights

American Canyon Police reported the arrests of four men in connection with two separate nighttime break-ins at an automotive salvage yard on Highway 29 late last week.
Both incidents took place after hours at the Pick-n-Pull yard at 5759 Broadway St. (Highway 29) and were detected by a video security system, according to Police Chief Rick Greenberg. Two suspects were arrested after each incident, the first on Thursday and the second on Saturday.
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the surveillance system at Pick-n-Pull notified police of a theft in progress at the yard, which closes at 5:30 p.m. daily, Greenberg said. Officers arriving at the business arrested two men who appeared to be stealing mufflers worth about $1,500, according to Greenberg.
The suspects, identified as San Pablo residents Jose de Jesus Gutierrez, 37, and Hamilton Rigoberto Hernandez, 29, were booked into the Napa jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and misdemeanor counts of petty theft of vehicle parts and resisting arrest, Greenberg reported. Both men were released early Friday morning, according to jail records.
Officers were again called to the Pick-n-Pull around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after another alert from the salvage yard’s security system, according to Greenberg. With the aid of patrol dogs and a California Highway Patrol helicopter equipped with thermal imaging, police found and detained two men in a field about 100 yards west of the yard, Greenberg said.
Richmond residents Mario Delacruz, 37, and Gerardo Ramirez, 32, were detained and booked into jail on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and petty theft. Delacruz also was held on suspicion of illegal tear gas possession by a felon, a felony count Greenberg said was based on his possessing pepper spray. A backpack containing cutting tools and a flashlight also was found near the spot where the two men were detained, according to Greenberg.
Both Ramirez and Delacruz were released from jail Sunday morning.
