Police: Ammunition found in vehicle of theft suspects at American Canyon Walmart

A theft arrest Monday night at the American Canyon Walmart led to the discovery of ammunition inside their vehicle, police reported.

Officers were called to the store at 7011 Main St. at about 8 p.m. after Walmart employees stopped two men who were trying to leave with merchandise they had not paid for, American Canyon Police said in a news release.

At the scene, police learned that one of the men, 28-year-old Christopher Joseph Melone of Sacramento, had a felony warrant in Colusa County for allegedly impersonating a peace officer, and also was on probation for a firearms violation, according to the statement. The other man, 34-year-old Richard Alexandr Garcia of Fairfield, has a misdemeanor warrant in Napa County for narcotics possession.

Officers searched Melone’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot due to his probation terms, and found a loaded 30-round, 9mm drum-style handgun magazine, along with a suspected methamphetamine pipe, according to police. Melone and Garcia, who both denied owning the magazine, were barred from having ammunition as convicted felons, the department said.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of illegal ammunition possession and criminal conspiracy, as well as misdemeanor counts of petty theft and possessing drug paraphernalia.