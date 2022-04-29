Police: Antioch man arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft in Napa

Napa Police arrested an Antioch man for the attempted theft of a catalytic converter early on Friday morning.

The Napa Police Department first received a report of attempted theft of the converter on Rolling Wood Drive at about 3:40 a.m., according to police. The officers arrived at the scene and noted damage to a car, but the suspected thieves had left without the convertor.

The suspect vehicle — a red truck with a white camper shell — came back to the area at about 5 a.m., according to the police. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a man in the passenger seat got out and started running as the vehicle drove off, police said.

Officers didn't pursue the vehicle because of a policy that doesn't allow them to pursue vehicles for nonviolent felonies, according to police.

Using a K9 unit, officers located the man who ran from the vehicle and was hiding in a bush. Visal Thong, 50, was booked into Napa County jail at 5:45 a.m. on an investigation of felony attempted grand theft and resisting arrest charges.

