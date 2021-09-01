Police: Armed teen arrested in Napa after crash; schools locked down

A hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Napa's Westwood neighborhood resulted in the arrest of a juvenile driver and the brief lockdown of three nearby schools during a search for the suspect, according to police.

The suspect, whose name was withheld because of his age, was detained on suspicion of robbery, criminal conspiracy and leaving the scene of an accident, police Sgt. Thomas Keener said in a news release.

At 7:52 a.m., a Napa Police officer was conducting traffic enforcement near the Napa Valley Language Academy on Kilburn Avenue when a Honda Accord sped through the area, according to Keener. The officer stopped the Honda’s driver near NVLA and directed him to park nearby, but the motorist instead fled at high speed, Keener said.

The officer followed the Honda, which crashed into a parked vehicle a short distance away on Bryan Avenue, Keener said. The driver, who was alone in the Accord, then fled on foot and climbed a fence into the yard of a nearby home, according to Keener, who said nearby residents saw the suspect carrying a handgun as he headed for Kilburn Avenue.