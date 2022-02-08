Police: Arson by Napa River leads to man’s fourth arrest in a week

A 31-year-old man’s arrest Sunday night after an arson incident was his third in as many days, Napa Police reported.
At 9:02 p.m., Napa Fire was called to a garbage fire in the 400 block of Riverside Drive, and Francisco Javier Magadaleno Octaviano left the scene on foot before firefighters arrived, according to police Sgt. Brett Muratori. Magadeleno Octaviano was then detailed by a Napa County sheriff’s deputy near the A-1 Food Store at 75 S. Coombs St. while police officers were assigned to other incidents.
Police later determined that Magadelano Octaviano, who had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15%, had taken garbage from a nearby trash can, brought it to the riverbank and set it on fire, Muratori said in an email. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony arson, misdemeanor public intoxication, and violating his probation.
The arrest of Magadelano Octaviano, who has no listed address, was his fourth in a week and his 16th in seven months, according to Muratori.
