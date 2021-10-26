Police: Assault of woman leads to foot pursuit, man’s arrest in Napa

A disturbance Monday evening between a man and woman led to a foot chase and the man’s arrest, Napa Police reported.
Officers were called to the site of a former restaurant building in the 1100 block of Jordan Lane at 6:44 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman being assaulted nearby, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. When police encountered the man, identified as 51-year-old Zachery Eugene Price, a foot pursuit ensued through the nearby Walmart parking lot and a neighboring gas station before two officers detained Price, Medina said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
One officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, and the officer as well as Price were briefly treated at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Medina. Afterward, Price, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest, as well as a misdemeanor count of battery of a cohabitant.
The woman, who had been in a relationship with Price, was not injured in the incident, Medina said.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A reported theft from the Sunglass Hut outlet led to a pursuit and the arrest of three suspects in Richmond, according to Napa Police.
A Menlo Park man was arrested after stolen credit cards were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.
The Napa man arrested in connection with the incident was known to the home's residents, according to the sheriff's office.
A traffic stop just outside Napa ended with a Fairfield man’s arrest on suspicion of felony drug possession for sale, according to the Napa Co…
Liquor was stolen from two Napa stores before the suspects were arrested at a third shop in American Canyon, police reported.