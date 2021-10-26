 Skip to main content
Police: Assault of woman leads to foot pursuit, man’s arrest in Napa

Police: Assault of woman leads to foot pursuit, man’s arrest in Napa

  • Updated
A disturbance Monday evening between a man and woman led to a foot chase and the man’s arrest, Napa Police reported.

Officers were called to the site of a former restaurant building in the 1100 block of Jordan Lane at 6:44 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman being assaulted nearby, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. When police encountered the man, identified as 51-year-old Zachery Eugene Price, a foot pursuit ensued through the nearby Walmart parking lot and a neighboring gas station before two officers detained Price, Medina said.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, and the officer as well as Price were briefly treated at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Medina. Afterward, Price, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest, as well as a misdemeanor count of battery of a cohabitant.

The woman, who had been in a relationship with Price, was not injured in the incident, Medina said.

