Police: Body of Lake County resident found under Jefferson Street business, no foul play suspected

A body was located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 block of Jefferson Street Wednesday night.

Members of the Napa Police Department and Napa Fire Department responded to a report of the body at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Napa Police Department press release. An initial investigation indicated the body had been in that location for several days.

The decedent was identified as a 62-year-old male from Lake County. There aren’t any signs of foul play or criminal elements related to the death, the press release says, and it appears the person entered the crawl space from an opening located in the backyard of the business.

The person isn’t being identified because next of kin haven’t been notified yet, the press release states.

The cause of death is still under investigation by Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau and the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division, and inquiries should be made to the Sheriff’s Office, the press release says.

