Police: Car chase starts in American Canyon, ends with two arrests in San Francisco

A vehicle pursuit that began Sunday night in American Canyon continued through Solano and Marin counties before a man and woman were finally arrested in San Francisco, according to police.

At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, an American Canyon Police officer on Highway 29 tried to stop a southbound 2006 Dodge Charger at the Kimberly Drive crossing, but the car did not stop and a high-speed pursuit ensued, the department said in a news release.

The driver of the Dodge continued on to westbound Highway 37 in Solano County, then went on to Marin County onto southbound Highway 101 as California Highway Patrol officers and Marin County sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit, according to police. CHP officers tried to stop the car with a spike strip in Marin County but were unsuccessful.

Later, the Dodge headed south from Sausalito over the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco. As American Canyon Police and CHP air units tracked the car’s location, the female driver stopped on 14th Avenue in the Presidio before fleeing on foot, but CHP officers detained her, according to police.

A man was then seen sliding from the Dodge’s passenger seat to its driver seat before driving away, and American Canyon officers followed the car to Lake Street, where the driver parked and then ran away, according to the police statement.

Officers detained after a short foot chase, and during his arrest found a stun gun he was not allowed to own as a convicted felon, police added.

The car’s occupants, both Fairfield residents, were arrested at 1:40 a.m. Monday and booked into the Napa County jail.

Jessica Dee Molina, 36, was booked on felony counts of evading police officers and criminal conspiracy, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. She also faces a felony warrant in Solano County, American Canyon Police reported.

Rex Edwin Harris III, 36, also was booked on suspicion of evasion, conspiracy and resisting arrest, as well as illegal stun gun possession, a misdemeanor. Both he and Molina were being held Tuesday morning in lieu of $50,000 bail.

