Police: Catalytic converter theft foiled on Napa street, three arrested

Napa Police reported the arrests on Sunday of three people after the attempted removal of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

At about 4:10 p.m., a person interrupted the suspects as they vandalized a vehicle in the 800 block of Bordeaux Way, police Sgt. Garrett Smith said in an email. After the three people ran away, it was learned that the vehicle’s exhaust system had been cut and damaged, but the catalytic converter had not been taken.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Later, at about 5 p.m., Napa County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on Jameson Canyon Road near Kelly Road south of Napa, according to Smith. Two men and a woman were arrested — 30-year-old Eduardo Fuentes of Fairfield, 30-year-old Argenis Cruz-Gallegos of Fairfield, and 29-year-old Amanda Lynn Karlee Delvalle of Ukiah.

During the investigation, police confiscated several power tools believed to be used for the sawing and theft of catalysts from cars, and the suspects also were found to possess suspected methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and Xanax, according to Smith. In addition, Fuentes initially gave a false name to officers, and his true name was matched to warrants in Solano County, Smith said.

Fuentes, Cruz-Gallegos and Delvalle were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony vandalism, attempted grand theft, vehicle tampering and criminal conspiracy. Cruz-Gallegos and Delvalle were released shortly after 8:30 p.m., while Fuentes continued to be held in jail as of Monday morning.