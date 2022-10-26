Police: Catalytic converter thieves point gun, lead chase in American Canyon

American Canyon Police are looking for two men suspected of pointing a gun at a resident during the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle Tuesday evening, and then ramming a patrol car during the ensuing chase.

At about 5:40 p.m., a resident on Iron Horse Drive heard loud noises and went outside to find a man cutting the catalyst out from under their vehicle, police said in a news release. A second man pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the resident and ordered them back inside while the theft continued, and the resident immediately called 911, according to police.

Arriving officers spotted a silver Toyota Corolla with black rims fleeing south on Flosden Road and tried to stop the car, but the driver instead rammed a police car, the department said. No officer was injured in the collision, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg.

A pursuit followed, during which the Toyota was driven the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37. Police called off their chase for safety reasons due to heavy rush-hour traffic, according to the agency.

American Canyon Police described the suspects as two Latino men in their mid-30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 200 pounds. Both men remained at large as of noon Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the theft or chase is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-253-4451.