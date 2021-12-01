Police chase begins at American Canyon gas station, ends with arrest at Fairfield mall

A report of a suspicious gasoline purchase Tuesday afternoon in American Canyon led to a vehicle pursuit and the driver’s arrest in Fairfield, according to police.

At about 1:30 p.m. American Canyon Police officers were informed that a man at the Safeway supermarket’s gas station at 105 American Canyon Road was using several different credit cards to pay for fuel, which he then pumped into a large container in the bed of a pickup truck, according to a police news release. Station employees also noticed that the pickup’s license plate was obscured by black tape, the department said.

Officers were sent to the Safeway and attempted to stop a Ram pickup driven by 39-year-old Askari Aquil Mohammed of Vallejo, who led police on a pursuit through American Canyon and then onto eastbound Interstate 80, according to police. As the chase continued into Solano County, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and finally stopped the truck in Fairfield outside the Solano Town Center mall at 1350 Travis Blvd., according to American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg.

Officers found an ankle monitor on Mohammed and learned he was on federal probation in a felony theft case, according to police. A search of the pickup turned up $2,000 cash, black duct tape, 19 cellphones, and the key to a Fairfield self-storage unit, where officers later found about one pound of suspected cocaine, police reported.

Mohammed was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony evasion of police officers and misdemeanor theft and identity theft. He was released on bail at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail booking records.

A report on the drug discovery in Fairfield was referred to Solano County authorities, according to American Canyon Police.