Police chase starts in American Canyon, ends with arrest in Dixon

A vehicle pursuit Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of a woman at the start of the chase in American Canyon, and of a man at its conclusion in Solano County, according to police.

At about 6:15 p.m., American Canyon Police officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the parking lot of the Walmart at 7011 Main St., and a man and woman standing nearby, the department said in a news release. As officers approached the two people, the man entered another vehicle also reported as stolen. Meanwhile, the woman, 34-year-old Melissa Rachelle Perez of Oakland, was detained by officers after a short foot chase in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers began a vehicle pursuit of the man, identified as 41-year-old Christopher Andalis of Oakland. The pursuit extended down Highway 29 south to Vallejo, north on the highway back to American Canyon, and then east on Highway 12 (Jameson Canyon Road) and onto eastbound Interstate 80, according to police. During the chase, officers unsuccessfully tried to lay down spike strips to flatten the driver’s tires, the department said.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit when the vehicle entered I-80, and the chase ended in Dixon, where Andalis was arrested, according to American Canyon Police.

