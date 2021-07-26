Police chase starts in American Canyon, ends with arrest in Dixon

A vehicle pursuit Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of a woman at the start of the chase in American Canyon, and of a man at its conclusion in Solano County, according to police.
At about 6:15 p.m., American Canyon Police officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the parking lot of the Walmart at 7011 Main St., and a man and woman standing nearby, the department said in a news release. As officers approached the two people, the man entered another vehicle also reported as stolen. Meanwhile, the woman, 34-year-old Melissa Rachelle Perez of Oakland, was detained by officers after a short foot chase in the parking lot, according to police.
Officers began a vehicle pursuit of the man, identified as 41-year-old Christopher Andalis of Oakland. The pursuit extended down Highway 29 south to Vallejo, north on the highway back to American Canyon, and then east on Highway 12 (Jameson Canyon Road) and onto eastbound Interstate 80, according to police. During the chase, officers unsuccessfully tried to lay down spike strips to flatten the driver’s tires, the department said.
California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit when the vehicle entered I-80, and the chase ended in Dixon, where Andalis was arrested, according to American Canyon Police.
Three people were arrested after a pursuit that followed reported retail thefts in the Bay Area, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Both Andalis and Perez were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony vehicle theft and evading police officers. Andalis was still being held Monday morning on those allegations, along with an additional count of bringing a controlled substance into a jail. Perez was released shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to jail booking records.
The American Canyon-to-Dixon pursuit was the third car chase involving Napa Valley law enforcement agencies in about 18 hours Sunday.
A driver remained at large after a vehicle chase early Sunday that ended with a crash and two arrests, according to police.
Earlier at about 5 p.m., three people, two of them minors, were arrested by Napa County sheriff’s deputies at Highway 29 and Soscol Ferry Road, at the end of a crash that ended a brief pursuit. The Sheriff’s Office said the car involved in the chase was connected to several thefts of cosmetics, perfumes and other merchandise from several Bay Area stores, including a Walgreens drugstore in American Canyon.
Another high-speed pursuit began shortly after midnight Sunday, as American Canyon Police followed a driver east to I-80 before the SUV crashed in Cordelia. Two passengers were arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, but the driver fled on foot and remained at large, according to police.
