Police converge near Napa apartment after assault report, but nobody found inside

Reports of a domestic assault inside an apartment drew law-enforcement officers to a south Napa neighborhood and closed a street, but no assault is known to have happened and the apartment in question was found to be empty, according to Napa Police.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Atrium Parkway at about 4:17 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance in an apartment. Some of the reports stated that the man and woman were arguing, that objects had been thrown from a balcony, and that a man was holding a woman over the balcony’s edge, Officer Adam Davis said later Wednesday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Police arriving at the scene found the apartment quiet, with no apparent noises within, according to Davis. For nearly an hour, officers tried to contact anyone who might be inside, making announcements from outside the door and deploying an aerial drone supplied by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Davis said.
Police blocked access to Atrium Parkway beyond The Meadows retirement home, and sheriff’s deputies, a Napa Fire truck and an American Medical Response ambulance joined Napa Police at the scene.
Just before 6:10 p.m., a man behind the roadblock was heard shouting in English and Spanish for someone to “Come out with your hands up!” Little else was audible save for the brief barking of a dog a few minutes earlier.
People are also reading…
Eventually, officers managed to enter the apartment but found no one inside, according to Davis. The residents also were located and were found not to have been at home when the alleged incident was reported to police, and were not victims of a crime, Davis said.
Napa Police is looking into why the incident was reported as an assault, according to Davis.
Law enforcement officers began leaving Atrium Parkway shortly after 6:20 p.m., more than two hours after the initial calls to police. A 5:15 p.m. Nixle alert by police warning people to avoid the area was lifted just before 7 p.m.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa grad Evan Zimny is a real life rocket scientist — and he's working on a future mission to Mars.
The popular "Old Photos of Napa Valley" Facebook page offers a hefty dose of Napa nostalgia.
Some Napa Valley winemakers are creating non-vino alcoholic beverages as a side hustle, bringing their wine expertise with them.
Tim Carl reviews the new Truss restaurant and bar at Calistoga's newest resort, 400 Silverado Trail, also known as the Four Seasons Resort and…
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its pr…
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
The Napa school board will vote in December whether to approve the charter school, which would teach grades 6-8 at the old St. John's school b…
Napa homeless to be evicted from "The Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent …
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com