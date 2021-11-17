 Skip to main content
Police converge near Napa apartment after assault report, but nobody found inside

Police called to south Napa apartment

Officers from Napa Police and other agencies were called to an Atrium Parkway apartment building Wednesday after a report of domestic violence, but the residence was found empty and no assault is known to have happened, according to police.

 Howard Yune, Register

Reports of a domestic assault inside an apartment drew law-enforcement officers to a south Napa neighborhood and closed a street, but no assault is known to have happened and the apartment in question was found to be empty, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Atrium Parkway at about 4:17 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance in an apartment. Some of the reports stated that the man and woman were arguing, that objects had been thrown from a balcony, and that a man was holding a woman over the balcony’s edge, Officer Adam Davis said later Wednesday.

Police arriving at the scene found the apartment quiet, with no apparent noises within, according to Davis. For nearly an hour, officers tried to contact anyone who might be inside, making announcements from outside the door and deploying an aerial drone supplied by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Davis said.

Police blocked access to Atrium Parkway beyond The Meadows retirement home, and sheriff’s deputies, a Napa Fire truck and an American Medical Response ambulance joined Napa Police at the scene.

Just before 6:10 p.m., a man behind the roadblock was heard shouting in English and Spanish for someone to “Come out with your hands up!” Little else was audible save for the brief barking of a dog a few minutes earlier.

Eventually, officers managed to enter the apartment but found no one inside, according to Davis. The residents also were located and were found not to have been at home when the alleged incident was reported to police, and were not victims of a crime, Davis said.

Napa Police is looking into why the incident was reported as an assault, according to Davis.

Law enforcement officers began leaving Atrium Parkway shortly after 6:20 p.m., more than two hours after the initial calls to police. A 5:15 p.m. Nixle alert by police warning people to avoid the area was lifted just before 7 p.m.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

