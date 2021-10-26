Police: Driver arrested after brandishing gun on Napa street

A Napa man was arrested Tuesday morning after brandishing a .40-caliber gun at another person while driving, according to police.

Officers were notified at 10:47 a.m. of the incident in the 3600 block of Oxford Street, according to police Sgt. Aaron Medina. Police arriving in the area then followed a truck pulling a travel trailer on Oxford, stopped the vehicle at Trower and Linda Vista avenues, and arrested the driver, identified as 38-year-old John Patrick Francis, Medina said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

A search of the truck revealed the handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to Medina.

Francis was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of brandishing a firearm at a person in motor vehicle, along with misdemeanor counts of possessing a concealed weapon in a vehicle and public intoxication with a controlled substance.

The person at whom Francis displayed the gun did not know him, Medina said.

Trower Avenue was closed between Oxford and Linda Vista as police stopped Francis’ truck, according to Medina, who said no shots were fired and no injuries reported.