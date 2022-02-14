Police: Driver arrested after struggle with officers during drunk-driving stop in Napa

An Alameda County man faces allegations of resisting arrest and drunken driving after a disturbance during a traffic stop Sunday night, according to Napa Police.

At about 9:40 p.m., officers were notified of a possibly intoxicated driver and began following a BMW that ran a red light while turning onto southbound Highway 29 in north Napa, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email.

The motorist, identified as 47-year-old John White of Dublin, eventually pulled over on the highway south of Wine Country Road, but refused to share his driver’s license or vehicle information with police, according to Muratori.

After rolling up his window, White suddenly opened the driver-side door and then turned to face an officer “in an assaultive manner,” tensing up and pulling away when police tried to detain him, according to Muratori.

White was handcuffed and walked to the back of a police patrol car, but tried to kick an officer while being searched, according to Muratori, who said White was then taken to the ground by police while continuing to resist.

During the incident, White made continuous statements about fighting officers and looking for them at their homes, Muratori said.

After briefly being taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, White was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrests and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and with a suspended license. He was released shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.