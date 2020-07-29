Police: Driver restrained, arrested after crash in American Canyon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A driver involved in a crash Tuesday night in American Canyon ran from, then physically resisted, police officers who arrested him, according to authorities.

The arrest stemmed from the crash of a vehicle into a wall at 8:21 p.m., at Silver Oak Trail and Toscana Drive, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The motorist, identified as 23-year-old Rodney DeLawrence Brown, disobeyed an American Canyon Police officer's order to stand next to the officer's patrol car and instead ran down the roadway, Wofford said.

After the officer followed Brown in his police vehicle, a second officer arrived to assist in detaining Brown, according to Wofford. As the officers handcuffed Brown and tried to place him in the back seat of a patrol car, he shifted his body, locked his legs and spat into one officer's face, Wofford said. Finally, two more officers arrived at the scene to help place Brown into a leg-wrap restraint, according to Wofford.

Brown, whose last known address was in American Canyon, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for observation. He was later booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting police and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license, as well as a suspected probation violation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.