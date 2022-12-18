Police: Five arrested in American Canyon after police car rammed during theft

An attempted theft from the American Canyon Walmart Saturday night culminated in the ramming of a police vehicle and the arrests of five people, according to police.

At 10:15 p.m., employees at the Walmart at 7011 Main St. reported a group of people stealing more than $1,000 of merchandise they had loaded into three shopping carts, according to police Sgt. Chet Schneider. Officers who arrived as five people entered a car in the parking lot tried to box in the vehicle, but the driver shifted into reverse and rammed a patrol car in an apparent attempt to flee, Schneider said in an email.

Five occupants were detained on suspicion of grand theft, according to police, who identified the suspects as 23-year-old Kaylonie Celia Reynolds of Sausalito, 27-year-old Anthony Carral of Vallejo, 25-year-old Dashiahnae Izisha Johnson of Sacramento, 28-year-old Kiana Reynolds Riviore of Vallejo, and 20-year-old Mark Reynolds, who had no listed address.

The five were booked into the Napa County jail, and all except for Johnson face allegations of resisting arrest. Reynolds (who was listed as Mack Reynolds in the jail log), Johnson and Riviore were also held on suspicion of criminal conspiracy.

In addition, Riviore faces an allegation of assault with a deadly weapon, which Schneider said was related to the ramming of the police car.

Riviore and Carral remained held in the Napa jail as of Sunday afternoon, while the other three suspects had been released by 7:15 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records.

