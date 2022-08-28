Police: Five arrested in Napa during DUI enforcement patrols

An enforcement campaign against drunk driving resulted in five arrests in Napa on Saturday night, police reported.

The arrests occurred during a Saturation Saturday program, which law enforcement agencies conduct on the weekend before Labor Day weekend, according to Napa Police. Officers joined with Napa County probation officers to staff saturation patrols in the city of Napa to stop motorists suspected of driving under the influence, police said in a news release.

Forty vehicles were stopped in Napa during the Saturday patrols, according to police. In addition to the arrests for suspected DUI, two people were cited for driving with a suspended license or no license, and 31 others received various citations or warnings.

In all, more than 20 law enforcement agencies in Northern California took part in Saturation Saturday, which was conducted with help from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, according to Napa Police.

Nationwide deaths in crashes related to DUI rose about 5% in 2021, exceeding more than 12,000 for the first time since 2007, police said.