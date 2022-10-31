 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Five drivers arrested at Napa DUI checkpoint

  • Updated
  • 0

A traffic checkpoint Saturday night in downtown Napa resulted in five arrests for suspected drunken driving, police reported.

The arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence took place at Third and Coombs streets during an enforcement action that lasted five hours, Napa Police said in a Facebook announcement. In addition, two passengers were arrested on other counts, including public intoxication.

Five other people were cited for driving with licenses that were suspended, revoked or absent, according to police.

Funding for such checkpoints in Napa is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A prosecutor says that a commercial truck driver charged in the 2019 deaths of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club told police he caused the crash and wasn't looking, while his lawyer said it was the fault of the lead biker, who looked over his shoulder at his fellow riders moments beforehand. The prosecutor said Tuesday that 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine on June 21, 2019, before the head-on crash along U.S. Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire. Zhukovskyy's lawyer said the lead biker was drunk and came into contact with Zhukovskyy's truck first. Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Zhukovskyy's route from an auto dealership in Gorham along U.S. Route 2 to the crash site in Randolph, about 10 miles away. Opening statements began Tuesday at state superior court in Lancaster. The motorcyclists who died June 21, 2019, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and ranged in age from 42 to 62. They were part of a larger group that had just left a motel along the highway and were headed to an American Legion Post in Gorham to set up for an annual meeting. They were traveling east when they collided with the westbound truck, which was towing an empty flatbed trailer. Killed were Edward and Jo-Ann Corr, a couple from Lakeville, Massachusetts; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, of Farmington, New Hampshire; and Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, Rhode Island. In addition to the deaths, several bikers were injured. Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct. He has been in jail since the crash.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News