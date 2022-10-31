Police: Five drivers arrested at Napa DUI checkpoint

A traffic checkpoint Saturday night in downtown Napa resulted in five arrests for suspected drunken driving, police reported.
The arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence took place at Third and Coombs streets during an enforcement action that lasted five hours, Napa Police said in a Facebook announcement. In addition, two passengers were arrested on other counts, including public intoxication.
Five other people were cited for driving with licenses that were suspended, revoked or absent, according to police.
Funding for such checkpoints in Napa is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Photos: Napa County Halloween displays 2022
2033 Sommer St., Napa
There's something for everyone at 2033 Sommer St. in Napa, where guests will find a colorful display with graveyard and all your favorite Halloween characters.
Courtesy of Mike Sambrotto
Courtesy of Mike Sambrotto
116 Riordan Lane, Napa
This Napa house at 116 Riordan Lane is making a bony and stony first impression for Halloween.
Courtesy of Grant Spencer
4412 Rockwood Ave., Napa
Inspired by the movie "Mars Attacks!", the Martians have landed at 4412 Rockwood Ave. in Napa, and they did not come in peace. Skeletons run from the landing site, while UFOs hover over the lawn and beam up cows. A 12-foot skeleton has been captured by aliens who’ve scaled the fence.
Courtesy of Jen Rodriguez
1617 F St., Napa
"The Black House” Dead & Breakfast lights up the night at 1617 F St. in Napa. Eerie graveyard scene with skeleton guards, lit graves and magically floating candles. Horrifyingly beautiful!
Courtesy of Brandy Songer
Courtesy of Brandy Songer
2110 Euclid Ave., Napa
Evil Vines Cemetery, 2110 Euclid Ave., Napa is full of hand crafted decorations for you to enjoy. A spooky walking path will be open Saturday, Oct. 29 and Halloween night from 7 -9 p.m. If you prefer to stay in your car, be sure to tune into 103.9 FM for some spirited Halloween music!
Courtesy of Nicole Montroy, Napa
Courtesy of Nicole Montroy
Halloween House, 2533 Yajome St.
A view on Wednesday of the the details that are part of the elaborate Halloween display Dale Rosemeyer has created in his front yard on Yajome Street in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
605 Patchett St., Napa
The entrance to a house in Napa's Old Town neighborhood takes on an (un)dead flair for Halloween season.
Courtesy of Lynka Adams and Ron Kurash
1113 Shetler Ave., Napa
Day of the Dead celebration in Napa.
Fatima Mendenhall
2068 Kathleen Drive, Napa
Spiderwebs, skeletons and a werewolf welcome you at 2068 Kathleen Drive in Napa. A pumpkin ghost and a Pumpkin King greet you as you walk on through. Graveyard, coffins and flamingos escaped from the haunted zoo? Come one, come all and celebrate fall. Enjoy the night with a fun fright and have a Happy Halloween!
Courtesy of Charlie Pelley, Napa
Courtesy of Charlie Pelley
3222 Montclair Ave., Napa
A graveyard, some lights and skeletons at 3222 Montclair Ave. in Napa. Not too scary for littles but creepy enough for older kids!
Submitted photo
2130 Camenson St., Napa
This Napa home at 2130 Camenson St.in Napa, has some headless and body-less guests over for the lead-up to Halloween.
Courtesy of Jerry Stabile
