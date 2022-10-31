Police: Five drivers arrested at Napa DUI checkpoint

A traffic checkpoint Saturday night in downtown Napa resulted in five arrests for suspected drunken driving, police reported.

The arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence took place at Third and Coombs streets during an enforcement action that lasted five hours, Napa Police said in a Facebook announcement. In addition, two passengers were arrested on other counts, including public intoxication.

Five other people were cited for driving with licenses that were suspended, revoked or absent, according to police.

Funding for such checkpoints in Napa is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.