Police: Five stabbed on downtown Napa street, suspects sought
Police: Five stabbed on downtown Napa street, suspects sought

  • Updated
Napa Police are searching for suspects in a stabbing attack Friday night that left two people hospitalized in intensive care.

The attack was reported to police at 11:18 p.m. and took place on downtown Second Street near a parking garage and the old Napa County courthouse, according to Sgt. Nick Dalessi. Witnesses reported seeing numerous people fighting in the area, and arriving officers found blood on the street, Dalessi said.

Shortly afterward, five people arrived at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with stab wounds of varying severity, according to Dalessi. Two of the victims had serious injuries and were in the Queen’s intensive-care unit as of Saturday morning, while the other three victims were treated and released, Dalessi said.

Napa Police is investigating the attack as a possibly gang-related incident based on witnesses’ statements and the victims' descriptions of hand signs and comments by the assailants, according to Dalessi, who said the victims, all Napa residents, do not face any criminal allegations.

The suspects in the stabbings were at large and their identities unknown as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

Second Street was closed between Coombs and Brown streets while Napa Police’s investigation and special enforcement units arrived at the scene, Dalessi said. No weapons were immediately recovered.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to email police Detective Kyle Cadena at kcadena@cityofnapa.org. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by text message to Tip411.

