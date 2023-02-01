 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Gun brandishing incident near Napa school leads to arrest

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the brandishing of a gun outside a local school, Napa Police reported.

Officers took a report Monday about the incident near Valley Oak High School at 1600 Myrtle Ave., according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The next day, police, with help from a school resource officer with the department, contacted the people involved in the incident and learned that an unregistered “ghost gun” with no serial number was being stored at a local house, Sedgley said in an email.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the home in the 2900 block of Sunrise Drive, where they detained a resident after seeing him leave in a vehicle, according to Sedgley. The resident was booked into the Napa County jail.

Napa Police identified the man as Chance Farrell-Hammond, although jail booking records listed him as Chance Orion Hammond. He was being held Wednesday afternoon on felony allegations of making a criminal threat and bringing a non-firearm weapon to a school campus, as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing a gun with no serial number and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm. (It was not immediately clear what other weapon the suspect was alleged to possess.)

In a statement released by the Napa Valley Unified School District, Valley Oak principal Maria Cisneros said the suspect was a former student at the school and brandished a weapon in a parking lot next to campus, near Memorial Stadium, shortly after classes ended Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Napa Police Officer Adam Barrera at 707-258-7880, ext. 5301, according to Cisneros.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

