Police: Gun brandishing incident near Napa school leads to arrest

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the brandishing of a gun outside a local school, Napa Police reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Officers took a report Monday about the incident near Valley Oak High School at 1600 Myrtle Ave., according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The next day, police, with help from a school resource officer with the department, contacted the people involved in the incident and learned that an unregistered “ghost gun” with no serial number was being stored at a local house, Sedgley said in an email.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the home in the 2900 block of Sunrise Drive, where they detained a resident after seeing him leave in a vehicle, according to Sedgley. The resident was booked into the Napa County jail.

Napa Police identified the man as Chance Farrell-Hammond, although jail booking records listed him as Chance Orion Hammond. He was being held Wednesday afternoon on felony allegations of making a criminal threat and bringing a non-firearm weapon to a school campus, as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing a gun with no serial number and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm. (It was not immediately clear what other weapon the suspect was alleged to possess.)

In a statement released by the Napa Valley Unified School District, Valley Oak principal Maria Cisneros said the suspect was a former student at the school and brandished a weapon in a parking lot next to campus, near Memorial Stadium, shortly after classes ended Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Napa Police Officer Adam Barrera at 707-258-7880, ext. 5301, according to Cisneros.

PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Jan. 27