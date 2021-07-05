 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating gunfire aimed at American Canyon home

Police investigating gunfire aimed at American Canyon home

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Gunfire directed at a home in American Canyon early Monday morning is under investigation, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Flosden Road at about 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg. On arriving at the scene, police found several empty shell casings in the street, as well as bullet holes in the front of a home, Greenberg said. No injuries were reported.

The gunfire is not believed to be a random act, and no other home was targeted, according to Greenberg.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 707-253-4509.

Bystanders come to aid of police officer during San Francisco assault

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall on Cuba

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News