Police investigating gunfire aimed at American Canyon home

Gunfire directed at a home in American Canyon early Monday morning is under investigation, according to police.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Flosden Road at about 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg. On arriving at the scene, police found several empty shell casings in the street, as well as bullet holes in the front of a home, Greenberg said. No injuries were reported.
The gunfire is not believed to be a random act, and no other home was targeted, according to Greenberg.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 707-253-4509.
