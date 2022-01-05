Police investigating theft of prosthetic leg from Napa parking lot

Napa Police is seeking information about a vehicle burglary shortly before Christmas, in which a bag containing the victim’s prosthetic leg was stolen.

The theft occurred sometime between 3:35 and 3:45 p.m. Dec. 23, in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Main Street, the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. A bag that contained the owner’s prosthetic was taken from the vehicle during the incident, according to police.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

A car associated with the theft was a black Lexus GS200 sedan with stolen license plates, the last three digits reading 862, the department said. “We know this is a longshot, but we would like to recover the stolen property as it is not something that is easily replaceable,” Napa Police said in the statement.

Police are seeking two male suspects in connection with the burglary. Anyone who may have surveillance video of the incident or witnessed the theft is asked to contact Officer Jesus Martinez at jmartinez@cityofnapa.org.