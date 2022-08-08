Police: K-9 bites wrong man during arrest of car chase suspect in American Canyon

American Canyon Police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit and crash — but not before a police dog bit another man, the department reported.

At about 2 p.m., officers detained James Timothy Spencer, 48, after he crashed his car at Highway 29 and Mini Drive in Vallejo near the American Canyon city line, police said in a news release.

Police took a patrol dog to the scene due to Spencer’s “noncompliance” while being detained, but the dog passed by Spencer’s car and instead bit a bystander on both hands, according to the department.

The bystander, a 19-year-old Solano County man, had been soliciting money from the center median of the intersection, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center with minor injuries and released later Saturday.

An investigation into the dog bite is underway, police reported.

Spencer, whose address was not immediately available, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of evading police officers and resisting arrest. He continued to be held Monday morning on $50,000 bail, according to booking records.