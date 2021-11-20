Police: Man arrested after American Canyon Walmart video captures two thefts in three days

A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after a theft from a customer at the American Canyon Walmart, police reported.

At about 3:15 p.m., officers went to the store at 7011 Main St. after being notified of the theft of a wallet from a woman’s purse, according to Sgt. Jeff Scott. Police viewed security video and identified the suspect, Juilius Devon Garvin of Vallejo, based on footage of both the Friday incident and another wallet theft on Wednesday in which the thief wore the same do-rag on his head, Scott said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Garvin fled the Walmart through the grocery section and into the parking lot, where he got into a car, but other officers used their patrol cars to block his escape, according to Scott. The stolen wallet was recovered inside the store and returned to its owner.

Garvin was detained and booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony grand theft, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting police officers and illegal pepper spray possession by a felon. He was released from jail shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to booking records.