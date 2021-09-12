 Skip to main content
Police: Man arrested after assault in Napa

An attack Friday morning in Napa resulted in a man’s arrest on suspicion of assault, according to police.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a business at 442 Soscol Ave. at 8:49 a.m., according to Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Kireev, threatened to kill another person and then began striking the victim with a large piece of wood, inflicting multiple injuries, Sedgley said.

Police detained Kireev, who was briefly taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail. He was being held Saturday night on $100,000 bail on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and misdemeanor counts of making a criminal threat and illegal switchblade possession, according to the jail’s online log.

The victim’s condition was not available as of Saturday.

