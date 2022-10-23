Police: Man arrested after assault outside Napa home

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Officers were called shortly before 8:21 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Linda Vista Avenue and Redwood Road, where two people were arguing, according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener. Police were informed that one of the two, John Howard Wall, had struck the other person first with an empty bottle and then with his fist, Keener said.
Wall was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail, where he was booked on suspicion of felony assault and misdemeanor counts of battery and public intoxication.
From Our Readers: Picking Pumpkins in Napa County 2022