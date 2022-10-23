 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man arrested after assault outside Napa home

A disturbance Friday night outside a home in north Napa ended with the arrest of a 61-year-old city resident, Napa Police reported.

Officers were called shortly before 8:21 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Linda Vista Avenue and Redwood Road, where two people were arguing, according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener. Police were informed that one of the two, John Howard Wall, had struck the other person first with an empty bottle and then with his fist, Keener said.

Wall was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail, where he was booked on suspicion of felony assault and misdemeanor counts of battery and public intoxication.

