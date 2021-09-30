Police: Man arrested after attempted robbery at Napa Home Depot

An attempted robbery Tuesday morning at a Napa hardware store resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old man, police reported.

At 9:08 a.m., employees at the Home Depot at 225 Soscol Ave., inside the South Napa Marketplace, called dispatchers to report a man confronting a clerk in the garden area and demanding money from the cash register while simulating having a gun, then leaving on a bicycle, Napa Police said in a news release.

When officers arrived at Home Depot, workers provided a photograph of the suspect, identified by police as Christopher Delno Davis. After searching the Marketplace and nearby Soscol Avenue and Gasser Drive, officers found Davis in an encampment near Tulocay Creek, according to the department. A search of his camp turned up a pistol wrapped in plastic, which was found not to be a firearm but a BB gun, police said.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and attempted robbery, as well as violating his probation. He was booked into the Napa County jail.