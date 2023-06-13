A man was arrested Tuesday morning after a brief police standoff that followed a vehicle theft in Vallejo, according to American Canyon Police.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a woman informed American Canyon Police that her 2023 Nissan Pathfinder had just been stolen from outside her Vallejo home, the department said in a news release. The woman woke to find her house broken into, the front door open and her car keys gone, police said.
With help from a GPS tracking advice attached to the SUV, officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Holy Family Catholic Church on 200 Antonina Ave. in American Canyon, according to the department.
Rodney Dennis Scott, a 58-year-old Vallejo resident who was inside the Nissan, tried to drive away and intentionally backed into a police patrol car, but other officers boxed him in with their vehicles, police said. A 20-minute standoff ensued during which Scott refused to leave the SUV, and Napa County sheriff’s deputies were called to the standoff with a patrol dog, according to the police statement.
People are also reading…
After Scott learned of the canine’s arrival, he finally left the Pathfinder and was detained by officers at 9:20 a.m., police reported. Various stolen items and suspected drug paraphernalia were later found in the SUV, according to the department.
Scott was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of vehicle theft, possessing stolen property, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence. He was being held later Tuesday on $25,000 bail.
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
Two people suspected of stealing from a Napa store Wednesday were arrested after a short vehicle chase in American Canyon, authorities reported.
A Concord man who was arrested Wednesday in Napa faces felony allegations of sexually abusing a teenager, Napa Police reported.
Napa County prosecutors charged two men with murder on suspicion of selling pills to a 17-year-old high schooler who died in 2022.
A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a burglary at an American Canyon home last month, according to police.
A Calistoga resident was one of two men arrested on suspicion of robbing two women at gunpoint on a Yolo County road, authorities reported.
A short vehicle pursuit Sunday morning ended with the driver’s arrest, according to American Canyon Police.
A Napa driver was arrested on a felony firearm allegation after he was stopped for suspected DUI Saturday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Napa County Sheriff's officers made an arrest in a case involving $140,000 worth of copper wire.