A man was arrested Tuesday morning after a brief police standoff that followed a vehicle theft in Vallejo, according to American Canyon Police.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a woman informed American Canyon Police that her 2023 Nissan Pathfinder had just been stolen from outside her Vallejo home, the department said in a news release. The woman woke to find her house broken into, the front door open and her car keys gone, police said.

With help from a GPS tracking advice attached to the SUV, officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Holy Family Catholic Church on 200 Antonina Ave. in American Canyon, according to the department.

Rodney Dennis Scott, a 58-year-old Vallejo resident who was inside the Nissan, tried to drive away and intentionally backed into a police patrol car, but other officers boxed him in with their vehicles, police said. A 20-minute standoff ensued during which Scott refused to leave the SUV, and Napa County sheriff’s deputies were called to the standoff with a patrol dog, according to the police statement.

After Scott learned of the canine’s arrival, he finally left the Pathfinder and was detained by officers at 9:20 a.m., police reported. Various stolen items and suspected drug paraphernalia were later found in the SUV, according to the department.

Scott was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of vehicle theft, possessing stolen property, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence. He was being held later Tuesday on $25,000 bail.