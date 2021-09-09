Police: Man arrested after climbing into rafters of Napa office supply store

A man was arrested Wednesday night at the Napa Office Depot store after workers saw him climbing a ladder toward the ceiling in possible preparation for a theft, according to police.

Officers were called to the office supply store at the South Napa Marketplace, 211 Soscol Ave., at about 8:07 p.m., after employees saw the man use a ladder to climb from a bathroom toward the rafters, then refuse to come down when workers told him to do so, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email.

Police arriving at Office Depot found the ladder, and the man, identified as 35-year-old Kevyn Darmacy Davis of Vallejo, said he would climb down, according to Medina. Davis climbed down but broke an air conditioning vent along the way, Medina said.

Employees told police that Davis had been inside the store for a long period and had asked how many people worked there, and it is believed Davis intended to commit a theft after Office Depot closed for the night, according to Medina.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of misdemeanor burglary and violating his probation.

