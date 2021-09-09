 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man arrested after climbing into rafters of Napa office supply store

Police: Man arrested after climbing into rafters of Napa office supply store

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was arrested Wednesday night at the Napa Office Depot store after workers saw him climbing a ladder toward the ceiling in possible preparation for a theft, according to police.

Officers were called to the office supply store at the South Napa Marketplace, 211 Soscol Ave., at about 8:07 p.m., after employees saw the man use a ladder to climb from a bathroom toward the rafters, then refuse to come down when workers told him to do so, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email.

Police arriving at Office Depot found the ladder, and the man, identified as 35-year-old Kevyn Darmacy Davis of Vallejo, said he would climb down, according to Medina. Davis climbed down but broke an air conditioning vent along the way, Medina said.

Employees told police that Davis had been inside the store for a long period and had asked how many people worked there, and it is believed Davis intended to commit a theft after Office Depot closed for the night, according to Medina.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of misdemeanor burglary and violating his probation.

Follow these car break-in prevention tips. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Napans hope to open new charter middle school

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News