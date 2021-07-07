Police: Man arrested after gun pointed at woman in American Canyon

A domestic dispute Wednesday morning in American Canyon led to a man's arrest on a firearm allegation in his hometown of Stockton, according to American Canyon Police.

Officers were called at about 8:30 a.m. to the DoubleTree hotel at 3600 Broadway after a reported disturbance, police said in a news release. A woman who had visible injuries told police she had been punched in the face by her boyfriend, the father of their unborn child, who also pointed a handgun at her head before taking her belongings and leaving, according to the department.

Police notified other law enforcement agencies to be on the look for the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kacy Louis Miller of Stockton. Within two hours, Stockton Police had found and detained Miller at his home, according to the statement.

Napa County Sheriff's detectives then assisted in serving a search warrant at Miller's home, where a .40-caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun was found, according to American Canyon Police.

Miller was brought back to Napa County and booked into the Napa County jail. He was being held Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of felony counts including firearm possession by a felon, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic violence.