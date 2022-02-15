 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man arrested after holding knife while taking food from Napa supermarket

Napa Police reported the arrest of a 35-year-old man early Monday evening after a knife-wielding incident in a supermarket.

At about 5:06 p.m., officers were sent to the Raley’s at 217 Soscol Ave. after reports of a robbery at the grocery, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. After a Raley’s employee recognized Edward Benjamin Adams from previous shoplifting incidents and told him to leave, Adams held a switchblade knife in front of his chest blade-down, then walked out of the supermarket and carried out various food items he had not paid for, according to Muratori.

Adams, who has no listed address, was detained by officers and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of robbery.

