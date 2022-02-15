Police: Man arrested after holding knife while taking food from Napa supermarket

At about 5:06 p.m., officers were sent to the Raley’s at 217 Soscol Ave. after reports of a robbery at the grocery, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. After a Raley’s employee recognized Edward Benjamin Adams from previous shoplifting incidents and told him to leave, Adams held a switchblade knife in front of his chest blade-down, then walked out of the supermarket and carried out various food items he had not paid for, according to Muratori.