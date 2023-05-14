Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Napa Police reported the arrest of an 18-year-old resident in connection with a stabbing late Saturday night.

Alejandro Choc was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers at 1:43 a.m. Sunday, about two hours after the reported assault, according to Sgt. Tommy Keener of Napa Police.

Police initially were called at 11:46 p.m. to the 400 block of Maple Street, where they found a male victim who had been stabbed in the lower left abdomen, Keener said. The victim, who identified Choc as his attacker, was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Keener.

When police later contacted Choc by phone, he admitted stabbing the victim but said he did so in self-defense, and declined to meet officers in person, Keener said.

Afterward, Choc was detained by CHP officers at Highway 29 and Hoffman Lane on felony allegations of hit-and-run and causing injury by driving under the influence, according to the Napa County jail log. When Napa Police learned Choc had been booked into jail, he was additionally booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Keener, who said the CHP allegations were not related to the stabbing.

Choc remained in custody Sunday evening on $100,000 bail.