Police: Man arrested after raising ax during theft from American Canyon Walmart

A theft Tuesday night at the American Canyon Walmart, and a confrontation with a store worker, resulted in a 35-year-old man’s arrest, according to police.

American Canyon Police officers were sent at 7:15 p.m. to the Walmart at 7011 Main St. after receiving reports of a theft, according to Chief Rick Greenberg. At the store, an employee told police that a man tried to leave with various kinds of merchandise, including an ax, and that the man had raised the ax in a threatening manner when the worker approached him, Greenberg said.

The suspect, identified as Wenzell Hugh Smith, tried to leave through a fire exit but was detained by police, according to Greenberg, who estimated the stolen merchandise was valued at $800. Smith also was found with a rifle magazine loaded with ammunition and a suspected methamphetamine pipe, Greenberg said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Smith, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and ammunition possession by a felon, as well as misdemeanor petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.