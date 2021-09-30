Police: Man arrested after report of vandalism in Napa parking lot

An incident Tuesday afternoon in Napa resulted in a felony vandalism allegation against a 45-year-old man, police reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Officers were called at about 4 p.m. to a commercial property in the 2800 block of Jefferson Street, where witnesses said a man was vandalizing a parking lot with red paint, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori of Napa Police. Police encountered the man, identified as Luis Navarro Ochoa, and learned he had painted the letters “KKK” on the asphalt using a paint roller, causing more than $400 in damage, Muratori said Thursday.

Although the letters form the acronym of the Ku Klux Klan, two people who witnessed the vandalism and informed police told officers they did not believe it to be a hate crime because of the suspect’s apparent intoxication and mental state, according to Muratori.

Navarro Ochoa, who has no listed address, showed signs of alcohol and stimulant use, and police could not obtain a statement from him because his rambling speech made no sense, according to Muratori.

Police ultimately did not pursue a hate crime allegation after witnesses said they believed the suspect “was not of a sound mind at the time of the incident, and they did not take offense to what he had written,” Muratori said in a news release.