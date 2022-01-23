 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man arrested after reported break-in at Napa house

An attempted break-in Friday night at a house in Napa resulted in the arrest of an El Sobrante man on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, according to police.

At 11:32 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Elm Street after receiving a report of a prowler in the area, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police arriving at the scene heard a woman screaming that a man was forcing his way into her home, Walund said.

Officers detained 29-year-old Joel Sosa, who showed signs of being under the influence of drugs and had suspected methamphetamine on his person, according to Walund, who said Sosa was unknown to the Elm Street resident.

Sosa was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of vandalism, burglary, and committing a crime while free on bail, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug intoxication and possessing a controlled substance.

No injuries were reported as a result of the break-in.

