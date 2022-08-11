 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man arrested after reported sexual assault in Napa

Napa Police arrested a local resident Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault, the department reported.

A woman on Tuesday reported to police she had been assaulted, and then saw 51-year-old Jose Manuel Espinoza Garcia shortly before 3:28 p.m. Wednesday and recognized him as the attacker, according to police Lt. Christopher Pacheco.

Officers went to the 100 block of Hartle Court and detained Espinoza Garcia on suspicion of assault with intent to commit a sex crime, Pacheco said in an email.

Espinoza Garcia had been reported as missing out of Vallejo, and Vallejo Police were told he had been located, according to Pacheco.

Espionza Garcia was booked into the Napa County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

