A dispute Tuesday morning in a Napa liquor store escalated into the robbery of a cellphone and a visitor’s arrest, police reported.

Officers were called to Val’s Liquors at 132 Soscol Ave. at 9:10 a.m. after a reported strong-arm robbery, Sgt. Keri Sedgley said in an email. A visitor, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Brooks of Solano County, disagreed with a store employee about a purchase and then grabbed a phone from the worker’s hand after the worker said he would call police, according to Sedgley.

Police saw Brooks walking north on Soscol, and a foot pursuit ensued, ending with Brooks’ arrest at the intersection with the Silverado Trail, Sedgley said, adding that one officer sustained minor injuries while detaining the suspect.

Brooks was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of robbery and resisting arrest. He also faces three warrants from outside the county, according to Sedgley.

