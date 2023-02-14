A dispute Tuesday morning in a Napa liquor store escalated into the robbery of a cellphone and a visitor’s arrest, police reported.
Officers were called to Val’s Liquors at 132 Soscol Ave. at 9:10 a.m. after a reported strong-arm robbery, Sgt. Keri Sedgley said in an email. A visitor, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Brooks of Solano County, disagreed with a store employee about a purchase and then grabbed a phone from the worker’s hand after the worker said he would call police, according to Sedgley.
Police saw Brooks walking north on Soscol, and a foot pursuit ensued, ending with Brooks’ arrest at the intersection with the Silverado Trail, Sedgley said, adding that one officer sustained minor injuries while detaining the suspect.
Brooks was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of robbery and resisting arrest. He also faces three warrants from outside the county, according to Sedgley.
Photos: Best of Napa Valley Register's Faces and Places
Volunteers seen participating in the Napa County Bicycle Coalition's MLK Day Vine Trail Clean Up, from Kennedy Park to Redwood Rd. In total 64 volunteers collected 640 pounds of trash.
Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, poses in front of the new Welcome mural at the Napa County Office of Education, located at 2121 Imola Ave. The mural features the organization's core values of Service, Equity, Collaboration, Innovation, Recognition and Integrity.
Napa Sunrise Rotary Club honored the Student of the Month from Valley Oak High school on Thursday, Jan. 12. On the photo from left to right are the club president Paul Oseso, club member and co-sponsor Robert Van Der Velde, mom, the Student of the Month Jovany Jimenez Toscano, dad, Valley Oak Principal Maria Cisneros, club member and co-sponsor Brian Dodd.
TJ Dim Sum owners Thomas & Jing Megna and Fion Wang have a picture in front of their Food Truck that provides a unique blend of famous dishes from Asia.
In the middle of a storm Dec. 10, some brave Napa volunteers for Heifer International gathered for a holiday potluck and welcomed Jill Kilty Newburn, Director of Donor Stewardship for Heifer International, and her husband to Napa. From left, standing, Kathy Mawer, Linda Dietiker-Yolo, Crystal Luikart, Betty Malmgren, Jill, and Juanita Hoover. Seated Nancy Evans, Evie Trevethan and hostess Carole Kent.
Napa County Medical Society Alliance Holiday Card Contest in its 59th year raising funds for our annual Health Career Scholarships at Napa Valley College. Pictured from left to right Donaldson Way Principal Marilyn Abelon, 3rd Grade Teacher Ms. Haberle, Volunteer Bridget Lippmann, Art Contest Winner Melanie, Volunteer Tere Charney.
The Three Oranges, Pip, Peter and Parker all recently transplanted from Oakville to Napa.
Hands Across the Valley (HAtV) Check Distribution on Dec. 12, 2022. Front Row (left to right) Olivia Dodd of Molly’s Angels, Anya Elidi-Stubbs of Feeding It Forward, Ben Covone of St Vincent de Paul, Heather Luna of Share the Care, Maria Chavez of Cope Family Center, Nancy White Gamble of HAtV Board, George Altamura – President & Founder of HAtV Board, Drene Johnson of CANV, Blanca Huijon of Puertas Abiertas FRC Napa, Maria Y Hurtado of NEWS, Karie Nuccio of CrossWalk Community Church, Back Row (left to right) Bob Hurley of HAtV Board, Sean Dempsey of HAtV Board, Tom Fuller of HAtV Board, David Busby of Feeding It Forward, Brian Dodd of HAtV Board, Missing Wendi Moore of Abode Services.
Celebrating New Year's Eve, at The Meadows of Napa Valley! With Michelle, Arianna, Caron, and Rhandy, Jocelyn and Rinku.
The Napa Sunrise Rotary Club seen packaging food for the Agape Food Project at Kolbe Academy and Trinity Prep on December 8th. From left to right are Christine O'Brien, Phyllis Haupt, Woody Hedderman, Howard Haupt and Paul Everett.
Students at Camille Creek Community School had a dramatic visit from the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 14. Officers arrived by helicopter (landing near the school at Skyline Park) to discuss with the students career possibilities as a first responders.
Cope Family Center staff at their employee holiday party at Archer Hotel Napa.
Napans Kari Auringer and Jeff Prather created and mailed postcards to Kari's mom Ruth Auringer (who lives in Wisconsin) every day during the COVID pandemic. On Saturday they handed their Napa mail carrier, David Laning (center) postcard number 1,000. If all goes according to plan, card number 1,000 will arrive in her mother’s mailbox in Wisconsin on her 91st birthday, and Kari will be there to help celebrate.
Valerie O’Pry (Army), Tom Sabo (Navy), Mike Bundy (Marine Corp), Vince DeGuillo (Air Force), David McCallum (CoastGuard), and Katie Keffer (Merchant Marine) participate in the Vineyard Trails Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution's Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa earlier this month.
Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas and elected officials recognizing Supervisors Dillon and Wagenknecht at the Dec. 9 Farm Bureau Holiday Reception for their years of service on the Board of Supervisors.
Napa Womens Club Christmas party on Dec. 3. Left to right, Margaret Boeddike, Teresa Foster, Angela Lewis, Judy Garcia, Juliet Spalding, and Sally Gensel. Napa Womens Club is located at 218 Franklin St. Napa. It is a wonderful Venue for any event.
The Plummer Family from American Canyon poses after completing the 12th Annual Reindeer Run 5k/10k in American Canyon on Dec. 3.
A group of people who were freelancers or worked at home meet for a monthly lunch. Pictured from top left, Ken Morris, Cindy Deutsch, Steve Deutsch, Elizabeth Smith, Tim Carl, Sharon Macklin, Paul Franson, Lisa Goff, Teri Sandison, Doug Fletcher, Polly Webber, and Betty Teller.
The Napa Sunrise Rotary Club marked World Polio Day on Oct. 24 at Fieldwork Brewing by celebrating Rotary International's ongoing efforts to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotarians Mike Murray, Katie Anderson, Brian Kelly, Debby Wheeler, President-elect Patricia Lawrence, Jenny Lockwood, Bob Van der Veldt, Kathy Cruz, Collen Clark, Tom Feutz, Mike Basayne, Christine O'Brien, President Paul Oseso, Jonny Karpuk, Mark Willey, Paul Row, Chris Craiker and Brendon Freeman all joined the celebration.
Senator Bill Dodd, left, Andrea Flores, and Ramiro Flores pose for a photograph at Senator Dodd’s annual holiday party held at The Meritage Resort and Spa on Friday, Dec. 2.
Savannah, Annmarie, Melissa and Harmony of Cope Family Center at the Give!Guide kickoff party.
Alta Heights Student Leadership recently held a “Mug Drive." Students facilitated the collection of 312 mugs, 130 pounds of candy, and a large box of ribbons. These items are put together by Brenda Irwin and her group of friends and then distributed to the Veterans at the Yountville Veterans Home.
Community Projects, Inc. Jewelry Group celebrating Pearl Porter’s 104th Birthday. Pictured from left to right, Paula Totten, Cheryl Haslet, Pearl Porter, Chris Brown and Jeanne Doty.
Sherry, Gloria and Gylon of The Napa Valley Republican Women Federated donated pillows and personalized cases to Napa Foster Children for Christmas to Cathi (second from left).
Early bird special for Home Depot Poinsettias on Black Friday.
From left to right, Linda Zimmer, Mini Grant, Kim Leonardo, Laura Proffitt, and Jen Machado attend a Zeta Beta Chapter, Delta event honoring its 2023 mini grant winners.
The Inn on Villa Lane honored their Veteran residents at a party on Friday.
Girls and young women interested in membership in Job’s Daughters and their parents attended a fall ice cream and crafts event at the Napa Masonic Center.
From left to right, Jennifer Baker, President Jeff Dodd, Beth Goff, Michael Baldini, Vice President Kyle Iverson and Dr. Torence Powell at an event to thank outgoing trustee Beth Goff and Michael Baldini.
The girls on the run 5K BeYOUnique Fun Run presented by Community Projects Inc. was held this past weekend at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park and Napa Junction Magnet Elementary in American Canyon. 1,300 5K participants ran, walked, gathered leaves, and cartwheeled the 3.1 miles through beautiful wetland trails or along the campus of Sonoma State.
Logan's JDRF walk was a huge success! We raised $16,011 to go toward Type 1 Diabetes Research. The event was on Sunday, Nov. 6 at California's Great America in Santa Clara. The walk was for all of Northern California, and all of the teams 225 teams together raised a total of $1,057,060!
Tracey Lamb, NEWS E.D. & Holly Mason, SISH Sunrise President hold up a crochet blanket made by Gladys Burger.
The 18th Annual Celebrity Chefs Luncheon, provided by the Yountville Chamber of Commerce was held Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Vintner Kathryn Hall & HALL Napa Valley hosted its fifth annual partnership with Napa Humane. The "Harvest Hounds"-themed event took place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at HALL St. Helena.
Happy Halloween from Soaring Wings, LLC - Infant Care and Preschool. Left to right: Lucille, Edwin, Teacher Jackie, Milo and Teacher Irais.
David Busby of Feeding It Forward (left) received the $10,000 donation from Downtown Joe’s Inaugural Golf Tournament presented by Joe Peatman (right). Thanks to Downtown Joes, all the sponsors, and the 108 golfers. Location at Downtown Joes Restaurant on Sept. 30, 2022
Jersey Mike's donates, $5,000 to Queen of the Valley's Cancer Care. Pictured at the check presentation at Jersey Mike's on Oct. 27 are left to right: Robert Garcia (General Manager JMS,) Rachael Poer (President/CEO QVF), Elmer Lacsamana (Owner JMS), Bernalyn Garcia (Asst Manager JMS), Birha McCann (Nurse Navigator QVF), Jhing Lacsamana (Owner JMS), Marla Bruner (Nurse Navigator QVF), Jennifer Winters (Major Gifts, QVF).
The Napa Sip & Stroll Witches flew on to the rooftop at the Archer Hotel on Thursday evening and danced the Monster Mash to the spellbinding sounds of The Cincinnati Ambassadors.
Napa Sunrise Rotary recognized the October Student of the Month from Napa High school. Pictured from left to right are Paul Oseso, Club President, Dr. Ainsworth, Principal Napa High, Jennifer Strong, District Governor, Student of the Month Asia Engel and co-sponsors Robert Van De Velde and Matt Hooper. The event took place at Silverado Country Club.
Dance House Dancers celebrated Halloween by showcasing their moves at The Dance House's annual Spooktacular Showcases. All students dressed up in their costumes and showcased some spooky moves for their families!
Luke Pyrce, left, who did his Eagle Scout project with Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.
Angel poses for a photograph under a fogbow that stretched over a vineyard on Sonoma’s east side. Photo by Marty Orgel.
Eagle Cycling Club at Beyond the Bin, Napa’s Recycling and Composting Facility Open House.
Eagle Cycling Club attends Beyond the Bin Napa’s Recycling and Composting Facility Open House on Oct. 15.
Land Trust of Napa County's Board Vice-Chair Robin Baggett, (left), and his wife Michelle Baggett share a toast with guests during the nonprofit's 2022 Cornerstone Society Gathering at Alpha Omega Winery on Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Megan Reeves Photography.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center (QVMC) caregivers from the maternity center hosted a “royal” reunion On Saturday, Oct. 1, for babies born at the hospital in 2021 and 2022. More than 100 families enjoyed the festivities including a feast, pony rides, play areas, bubbles, cotton candy, and snow cones.
Members of the Napa Valley Photographic Society got to tour and photograph the Napa Valley Wine Train yard on Sept. 10. Attendees from left to right are Marissa Carlisle, George Bartolome, Nancy Hernandez, Elizabeth Bush, Peter Guenther, Marius Vladeanu (host), Joe Sinclair, Irena Miles, and Phil Venable.
Soroptimists of Napa filling bags for seniors at the CANV warehouse on Sept. 9. Pictured are; Tamie Frasier, Dana Simi, Laura Brasil, Ellen York, Andi Knowlton, Teri Marshall, Cheryl Payan, Nancy Giltner, Leigh Krieger, and Molly Adams.
Jose Ceja of Napa County took the championship title and $7,000 grand prize at the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off today with a 1,886.5-pound pumpkin. Jose has competed in Elk Grove’s giant pumpkin contest for 22 years and has held the site record at 2,138 pounds since 2018.
The Napa High Class of 1972 recently visited the Napa High History Room located upstairs in the NVUSD District Office ad part of the 50th high school reunion celebration! Acting as “docents” for the visit were from left to right are Marilyn Reid, Sherri King, Lavon Henry, Missy Williams, and Marc Timmons.
Yasemine (left) and Jeyda Topal enjoy a slush at St. John's Lutheran School's annual carnival, the Country Fair.
Shearer elementary students Camila, Amaia, Aithana and Jose display a thank you poster they made for Tapatia Market. On Sept. 30.
A Leaven Kids student shares her story with members of the audience during the Leaven Kids’ annual fundraising gala at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California, September 25, 2022.
A group of Leaven kids students smile on stage during the Leaven Kids’ annual fundraising gala at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California, September 25, 2022
Napa Womens Club, Evening Edition “ Friend Raiser” party. Left To right , Georgia Baughman- Treasurer, Patti Ihli-Secretary, Christine Jameson- President, Debbie Dean-Vice President.
The Napa Valley Photographic Society (NVPS) members Marissa Carlisle, Nancy Hernandez, and George Bartolome pictured with Congressman Mike Thompson recently refreshed the lobby display at City Hall to depict the Art Walk scene.
Pictured left to right: Cassidy Leeden-Truitt, Sam Smith, Charlotte Stott, Chase Davis, Raiden Stahl and Griffin during the Blue Oak School's 2nd & 3rd Grade Food Bank Drive.
Members of the Napa High School Girls' Tennis Team participated in this year's Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and collected nearly 44 pounds of trash and over 17 pounds of recyclables along the Napa River and Oxbow Commons. Team members pictured include (back row from left to right) Mia Hernandez, Ariatne Navarette-Gonzalez, Kaelin Paringit, Georgia Morris, Brianna Bulman, Emma Guillet, Olivia Parriott, Jessie Jessup, Brooklyn Carter, Zariel Robles-Carreon, Head Coach Marie Dolcini, (front row, left to right) Isabella Graffigna, Claudia Lopez-Moreno, Casilda Perez-Fontan, and Assistant Coach Jose Orozco.
Celebrating Nancy Morgan’s 90th birthday in St. Helena with her family.
NEWS-Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services' staff and board of directors held a retirement party for Program Director Shea Hunter (front row center) on Sept. 8. Shea is a beloved member of the staff and has worked at NEWS for 20 years.
Sarah Brennan, Lindsay Keller, Jen Wilcox and Katie Wagner at the OLE Health’s Women’s Luncheon at Meadowood on Aug. 26.
Napa High School music students shown with guitars donated from the non profit Bob St. Laurent Music Advocacy Project. The goal of the project is to keep music alive in Napa schools. Submitted photo from Mitchell Glotzer at Napa High School Music Class.
Tara Crosby, Kathryn Peck, Amanda Phelps and Christine Wilson at the OLE Health’s Women’s Luncheon at Meadowood, Aug. 26.
Leadership Napa Valley Class 33 finally celebrated their graduation on August 28.. The party was delayed 822 days due to COVID. Former Mayor and current Director, Jill Techel joined in the celebration along with Ben Penning, Kevin Hansen, Brendon Freeman, Scott Williams, Josh Schultz, Heather Bailie, Nora McAuley, Jami Castro, Woody Hedderman, Jeff Tucker,Claudia Sonder, Marisol Vargas, Heather Maloney, Leslie Meyer, Carolyn Hamilton, Tiffany Iverson, Matthew Garcia, Julie Polson, Kate Mulligan and Mary Rezek.
On Monday, Aug. 15, Delta Kappa Gamma, an educator’s sorority dedicated to providing teacher grants and community service, met at Southside for lunch to celebrate the 97th birthday of member, Liz Groelle. Seated from front right is Marilyn Reid, Kathy Morgan, Liz Groelle, Julie Drysdale, John Drysdale, Linda Polk, Debby Crosby, Marsha Foster Parker, Mary Jane Estes, Sue Kitchen, and Haye Rena.
The HALL Wines team headed to a San Francisco Giants game over the summer and were invited onto the field by the front office. The scoreboard also featured a Welcome HALL Napa Valley on the big screen. From left to right, HALL staff includes Damon Ainsworth, JJ Ramirez, Nick Terrell, Courtney Lewis, Lay Martin, HALL President Mike Reynolds and Julia Ramirez.
Napa Valley locals enjoying Napa Porchfest on July 31. Featured from left to right are Loretta Scalcione Schamberger, Krysten Stepke, Shelagh Tighe, Amy Brown, Tracy Tighe and Matt Chan.
Community Projects, Inc. celebrating staff birthdays. Left to right Mina Byrne, president; Angela Lathum, Kasidee Law, Alisha Luport, Gage Somogyi and Juana Equihua.
Napa’s Ohana Wa’a Outrigger Canoe Club recently competed in the 2022 Around the Rock Alcatraz Challenge in the San Francisco Bay. Team paddlers Michelle Domingo, Mitch Frazer, Kelly Wheat, Martha Halper, Todd Thatcher and Heather Bailie brought third place back to Napa.
The Napa Womens Club celebrated Porchfest. Pictured left to right: Rob and Susan Hultgren, Chrissy Robbins and Debbie Dean.
The City of Napa CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) held their monthly meeting on July 20 at Fire Station 5. It was hosted by Napa Fire Department’s Clay Zussman, Captain Erik Mortimere and Joe Russo.
Bob and Betty Silva celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family in San Simeon, California.
Ava Tobin recently graduated from Napa High School. She will be attending Sonoma State to pursue a nursing degree in the fall. Her mother, Carrie Tobin, will be completing her last year of student teaching at UMASS at the same time.
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley (center) is seen holdibng the the coin which was used for the official coin toss as Jake Radloff (L) the Australia/America team captain and Sorabh Da, the captain of the Rest of the World team captain shake hands during the 2022 Napa Valley Cricket Club World Series.
Napa County Farm Bureau honors Al Wagner of Foley Family Farms as 2022 Agriculturalist of the Year at Louis M. Martini winery on July 16. (L-R President Peter Nissen, Al Wagner, CEO Ryan Klobas, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry)
People gather to celebrate Marcy Pelowski’s 90th birthday. Sitting left to right: Gisele Monteverdi, Claudia Moffitt, Marcy Pelowski, Lorrie Negri and Dorothy Ryan; standing: Betty Sallows, Joanie Adan, Rosie Keebler, Kathleen Whiteaker, Dianne Prior (hat) and Cheri Calvelo.
Ronda Schaer, center, and the other Yountville Arts Commissioners welcome people to the legacy of Sally and Don Schmitt program at Yountville's Heritage Room on June 30. Left to right: Judy Meredith, Cynthia Kapjian, Geoffrey Leigh, Ronda Schaer, Robin McGee-Cant and Jim McDonald.
Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists honored members on June 12 who have "kept the flame alive" for more than 20 years: Margaret Kelso, Pamela Duckett-Flaherty, Mary Lu Kennelly, Margo McCandless, Dale Craig, Phyllis Boyson, Kaye Hall, Ruth Korte. Not pictured: Anne Jungerman, Guy Kay, Barbra McCandless and Gayle Keane.
Rylie Tobin recently celebrated her first ballet and jazz dance recital with the Academy of Dance held at the Performing Arts building at Napa Valley College on June 25.
Pictured celebrating the
American Association of University Women end of year board meeting for outgoing and incoming board members and officers starting from the front row are: Kay Altizer, Toby Mitchell, Claudia Hanna, Melinda Dittman, Star Green, Juliet Spalding, Joy Barnes, Pamela Blatt, Tege Montmorency, Nancy Moore, Robyn Orsini, Peggy Burris, Elaine Cannon, Kathy Summers, Lisa Groom, Linda Feutz, Carolyn Stewart.
Napa Valley Sprint Club runner Adrian Navarro, a recent Napa High graduate, won a medal in Reno Nevada at the AAU west coast national meet held in Reno, Nevada.
Members of Dance House Napa Valley's PEAK Company members at Bouchaine Vineyards on June 12, filming a segment for the Food Network as featured dancers. Top row: Lulu Halabi, Mia Broomfield, Eleni Vivan, Heidi Stewart, Alex Blitstein (Dance House Owner), Ava Busby and Gracie Diana. Bottom row: Ana Lazzara, Nicole Martinez, Bella Bregante, Ava Sali, Mia Peterson, Mariana Maldonado-Bon and Emily Thomas
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County, in partnership with the City of Napa, finished the installation of the California Native and Pollinator Gardens at their new botanical garden the Las Flores Learning Garden in preparation for the public grand opening held on June 26.
Kids playing under the parachute at Cope Family Center's Kids Day on May 7.
Friends since kindergarten at Stone Bridge School, Lily Atkinson, Tiano Bottarini and Amber Perry graduated from Vintage High School at Memorial Stadium in Napa on June 15.
From left to right, Honorable Phil Champlin; Maureen Trippe (Slow Down Napa co-founder), Alston Hayne and James Lyons, President 2021-2022 Rotary Club of Napa. The Rotary Club of Napa helped Slow Down Napa with funding to print the new yard sign campaign.
The Association of Napa County School Administrators recently recognized two Napa County Office of Education staff members. Communications Director Seana Wagner (left) was awarded Central Office Administrator of the Year, and Coleen Petersen was named Career Technical Education Administrator of the Year.
Leaders from Napa CERT meet with City of Napa Fire Department — from left to right Ty Beccera, Administrative Battalion Chief; Rodney Skillings, CERT Lead; Carolyn Hamilton, CERT PIO; Zach Curren, Fire Chief; and Jason Berens, Operations Chief.
Shearer Elementary students recently took a walking fieldtrip to downtown Napa. First stop was La Tapatia Market where they received a pastry from fellow alumni Sofia and her mom.
Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Auxiliary conducted a traditional Memorial Day service at Calistoga Pioneer Cemetery on May 30. This year marked the 140th anniversary of Calistogans gathering at the cemetery's Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) plot to honor those who gave their life in service to their country. About 49 people attended the ceremony. Pictured from left to right are Dean Enderlin, Cindy Eddy, Elaine Christian, and Dave Schleeter.
Mardelle Berner celebrated her 100th birthday in Alta Heights on May 4.
Rose Eiess, BSA Troop 7062G (American Canyon), prepares to place flags on headstones at Veterans Home Cemetery in Yountville. Scouts from several troops helped place flags during the May 28 event.
Kyle Link, a scout with BSA Troop 7062 (American Canyon), places a flag on a headstone at the Veterans Home Cemetery in Yountville during the Memorial Day weekend.
Artist Kristina Young works with Pueblo Vista School 6th grade students to make a pollinator mural for the school. This project was funded by the Arts Council Napa Valley’s Community Fund.
HALL hosted its 13th annual Cabernet Cookoff on April 30 after a two year hiatus during the pandemic. Hundreds of guests participated in Napa's biggest food and wine pairing competition with 12 notable chef teams competing for a charity of their choice. Celebrity judges helping vote for the Judges Choice Awards included 12-time Emmy winner, Raj Mathai, Celebrity Chef Brian Malarkey, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll from BRAVO's Southern Charm series, and CBS host of The Talk, event emcee Natalie Morales. Four chef teams handed off checks for $23,000 each to their charity of choice. Winning Chef teams included Tarla Mediterranean Grill, InterContinental Mark Hopkins, Hotel Nia and One Market. Host Kathryn Hall provided donations to all participating chef teams and non-profits involved so everyone came out a winner.
Andrea Ramirez from NEWS was the speaker at the May meeting of the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley. President Vivian Pirchner is pictured offering Andrea the Purses of Hope filled by the club’s members for those who seek assistance at NEWS.
St. John’s Lutheran School teachers (from left to right) Matt Uffmann, Kari Perna, Joy Dahl, and Diane Barbosa during Staff Appreciation Week sponsored by the school’s Association of Parents and Teachers.
Principal Ted Ward of Alta Heights Elementary School was showered with apples on National Principal Day (observed May 2, 2022). Students presented Principal Ward with notes of appreciation — and roughly 300 apples — for his dedication to the school. Staff recommended he bring homemade apple pie for the next potluck.
Office Manager Debbie Shyvers of Alta Heights Elementary School was showered with flowers for Administrative Professionals Day on April 27. Students paraded through the office presenting Mrs. Shyvers with flowers and notes of appreciation.
On April 26, the Napa Faculty Wives held the club’s final meeting at the Black Bear Diner in Napa. Carol Kirkbride, club president for 24 years, presided at the luncheon meeting.
Back row left to right: Carol Kirkbride, Laura Silva and Angela Vidauretta. Front row: Elaine Scott. Not pictured: Carol Holder
Napa Master Gardners enjoying the April 9 Tomato Festival. From left are Kim Borders, Kathrine Parsons, Toni von dem Hagen and Maureen Jett.
The children and staff at Soaring Wings Napa Infant Care and Preschool had a recent visit from the Easter Bunny.
2022 Community Projects, Inc. Active Board Members. Back row left to right: Cindy Brockmeyer, Social Activities Officer; Amber Vick, Specialty Groups Officer; Peggy Legg, Recording Secretary; Nancy Wildman, Corresponding Secretary; Dorothy Arata, Thrift Shop Officer. Front row left to right: Diana Gerig, Adviser; Cindy Wolfe, Vice President; Mina Byrne, President; Linda McClimans, Treasurer; and Chris Brown, Publicity Officer.
After 48 years of service, Schramsberg’s Efren Torres, left, has announced his retirement. Torres first started working at Schramsberg when he was just seventeen, and over the years became an expert and mentor within the winery’s production team. Schramsberg staff, including vintner Hugh Davies, right, celebrated Torres’s retirement on April 8 with a celebration, and officially named the ‘Efren Torres Tunnel’ within the estate’s caves.
Krysten Stepke led a tour of the grounds and galleries of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art for Napa Sip & Strollers last Sunday. From left: Cham Pinnkathok, Pat Stabile, Sandi Crist, Christina Jameson, Patti Howell, Tracy TIGHEI, Lynn Yates, Sue Herrenbruck, Olivia Anthony, Julie Nelson, Krysten Stepke, Susan Davis, Charlotte Gabisch, Ann Gillevan and Cynthia Kairys.
Directors and staff of the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District dedicated a bench at Moore Creek Park to founding Director Dave Finigan on Friday March 25th in honor of his many years of service to the District. The bench is placed along a well loved segment of the Shoreline Trail along Lake Hennessey and is the perfect resting spot under an oak tree overlooking the lake. Pictured are Dave Finigan and his wife Monica.
Congratulations to CERT's 100th graduating class at Napa Valley College on March 20th. The graduation was followed by a BBQ celebration at the college with community leaders and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members.
For over 20 years, Penny Proteau — holding box — and Linda McClimans, fourth from right, have led hikes and work parties together for Land Trust of Napa County with big smiles and inspiring dedication. On February 26, the duo celebrated their final outing together as hike leaders during a trek along Hoffnagle Loop at Dunn-Wildlake Preserve. To celebrate, well-wishers came to the morning meeting spot with the ultimate caloric kick-starter: doughnuts.
Seventeen dogs came to the party for 17-year-old shih tzu, Bootsie at the park on Westview Drive in Napa. It was chaotic, but fun.
Mr. Monopoly met these local folks during a visit to downtown Napa. He was in town to promote a new version of the classic game: Monopoly, Napa Valley.
