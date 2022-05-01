Police: Man arrested after shoplifting from Napa supermarket, punching guard

A shoplifting attempt Friday afternoon at a Napa grocery led to an attack on a security guard and the suspect’s arrest on a robbery allegation, according to police.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., 27-year-old Steven Jefferson Willoughby entered the Raley’s at South Napa Marketplace, 217 Soscol Ave., and tried to steal several items, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. A guard who tried to stop Willoughby was punched in the face several times, and Willoughby tried to run but fell down, Walund said.

Police officers were called to the supermarket to detain Willoughby, who had no listed address, according to Walund.

Willoughby was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and misdemeanor battery.

