Police: Man arrested after shoplifting from Napa supermarket, punching guard

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., 27-year-old Steven Jefferson Willoughby entered the Raley’s at South Napa Marketplace, 217 Soscol Ave., and tried to steal several items, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. A guard who tried to stop Willoughby was punched in the face several times, and Willoughby tried to run but fell down, Walund said.
Police officers were called to the supermarket to detain Willoughby, who had no listed address, according to Walund.
Willoughby was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and misdemeanor battery.
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.