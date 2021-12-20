 Skip to main content
Police: Man arrested after smash-and-grab theft from American Canyon Walmart, vehicle pursuit

American Canyon Police car logo
Register file photo

A smash-and-grab theft of jewelry from the American Canyon Walmart led to a short vehicle chase and the arrest of a Vallejo man Saturday morning, according to police.

At about 7:45 a.m., American Canyon Police officers were sent to the Walmart at 7011 Main St. after employees reported a man had broken a glass display case with a mental object and taken several necklaces with a total value of more than $9,000, police said in a news release.

The suspect then ran out into the parking lot and entered a Toyota Camry sedan, which officers later spotted on southbound Highway 29 near Mini Drive just inside the Vallejo city line, according to police. When officers tried to stop the car, a brief pursuit ensued before police stopped the driver near Meadows Plaza at 5184 Sonoma Blvd.

The driver, 29-year-old Jair Fala Williams, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony theft, burglary, and vandalism, according to police, who said the agency also is pursuing an allegation of evading police officers.

Williams met his $100,000 bail and was released Saturday afternoon, police said.

