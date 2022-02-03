Police: Man arrested after stabbing cousin at Napa home

A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man Wednesday night, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called at about 10:15 p.m. to a house in the 900 block of Clinton Street, according to Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori. A woman told police her boyfriend had been stabbed by his cousin and that the two men were in the garage, and officers arrested Milton Mariano, Muratori said.

Mariano’s cousin, who suffered minor cuts to his head, neck, hands, and ribs, received treatment at the scene but declined an ambulance, instead accepting a friend’s ride to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Muratori.

The victim told officers that Mariano was angry and charged at him with a knife because Mariano believed he had taken his drug paraphernalia, Muratori said. An investigation also revealed that on Tuesday, Mariano had gone to his cousin’s workplace and made criminal threats toward him, according to Muratori, who said the cousin was not at work at the time.

Mariano was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and making a criminal threat.