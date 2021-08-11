Police: Man arrested after struggle with officers at Napa hotel

A disturbance at a Napa hotel Tuesday afternoon ended with a man’s arrest, according to police.

Officers were called at 4:38 p.m. to the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham at 314 Soscol Ave. after hotel staff requested the trespassing arrest of a man who was inside a room that was being cleaned by employees, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email.

When police arrived and handcuffed the man, identified as 32-year-old Eddie Collins, he resisted, threatened to kill the officers and then kicked one of them, according to Medina, who said the officer was not injured.

Collins, who has no listed address, was placed in a wrap-style restraint and initially taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail, according to Medina. He was being held Wednesday morning on suspicion of resisting arrest violating his probation for a previous vandalism case.