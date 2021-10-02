Police: Man arrested after theft from Napa Walmart

A Napa man was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of robbery after a theft from the local Walmart, according to police.
At noon, Napa dispatchers were notified that a man had entered the store at 681 Lincoln Ave., took several items without paying, and then threatened employees with his fists when they confronted him, according to Napa Police Sgt. Omar Salem.
After the suspect left the Walmart, officers were called to the area and arrested 54-year-old Gary Charles Jones at 12:28 p.m., Salem said.
Jones was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of robbery and a probation violation.
