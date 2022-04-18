Police: Man arrested after threatening Napa supermarket workers with fake gun

A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after threatening workers in a Napa supermarket, police reported.
At about 4:15 p.m., Napa officers were sent to Raley's at 217 Soscol Ave. after receiving reports of a person holding a gun, according to police Sgt. Brett Muratori.
Christopher Delno Davis, who earlier had been told not to return to the grocery, had returned and pulled what appeared to be a black handgun from a backpack, holding it for about a minute and threatening employees, Muratori said in an email.
After leaving the Raley's and heading for the Napa Valley Vine Trail, Davis fled police on his bicycle after officers gave him multiple orders to stop, according to Muratori.
Later, Davis was found and detained at 5 p.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of Soscol Avenue. A search of Davis’s belongings turned up a replica firearm, Muratori said.
Davis, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on misdemeanor allegations of brandishing an imitation gun and resisting police, as well as for a Napa County felony warrant.
