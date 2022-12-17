Police: Man arrested at Napa shopping center after holding knife during chase

An apparent dispute over money led one person to chase another with a knife before his arrest Saturday morning, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to a disturbance involving two people at the River Park Shopping Center on West Imola Avenue shortly after 9:35 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. Police detained Joseph Martin Newhouse, a Napan who turned 21 on Friday, on a felony allegation of making a criminal threat and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a weapon.

A knife believed to have been wielded by Newhouse during the incident was later recovered from the roof of a restaurant at the shopping center, according to Sgt. Dominic DeGuilio.

Newhouse was booked into the Napa County jail after the incident.

